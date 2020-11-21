Garry D. Singleton
Stuarts Draft - Garry Dean Singleton, 74, husband of Jean (Murray) Singleton of Stuarts Draft, Virginia and formerly of Golden, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Stuarts Draft.
Mr. Singleton was born in Laton, California on December 24, 1945, the 5th son of the late John and Flora (Greer) Singleton.
Garry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was faithful and responsible and instilled those qualities in his children. Garry had a strong faith and work ethic and loved music. He loved and served his family, his church, and his community.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Seth Singleton and wife, Tracy and Theresa Rosenthal and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Aylen, Seanna, and Evan Rosenthal; a brother, Dale Singleton and a multitude of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to Duane and Kelley Lighty and Mary Jane Martin for their friendship and support during Garry's illness.
Burial will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Myriam Puleo.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net