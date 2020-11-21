1/1
Garry D. Singleton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garry D. Singleton

Stuarts Draft - Garry Dean Singleton, 74, husband of Jean (Murray) Singleton of Stuarts Draft, Virginia and formerly of Golden, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Stuarts Draft.

Mr. Singleton was born in Laton, California on December 24, 1945, the 5th son of the late John and Flora (Greer) Singleton.

Garry served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was faithful and responsible and instilled those qualities in his children. Garry had a strong faith and work ethic and loved music. He loved and served his family, his church, and his community.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Seth Singleton and wife, Tracy and Theresa Rosenthal and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Aylen, Seanna, and Evan Rosenthal; a brother, Dale Singleton and a multitude of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to Duane and Kelley Lighty and Mary Jane Martin for their friendship and support during Garry's illness.

Burial will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Myriam Puleo.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Burial
Culpeper National Cemetery
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved