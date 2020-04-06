|
|
Gary Lewis Kessler
Waynesboro - Beloved Husband, Dad, Papi, Marine, Teacher, Coach, and friend, Gary Lewis Kessler of Waynesboro went to be with the Lord, Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home.
He was born on May 24, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, PA.
A memorial service and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. McDow Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
The full obituary may be viewed and memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020