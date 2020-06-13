Gary Steven Short



Phoenix - Gary Steven Short of Phoenix, Arizona departed this world on June 4, 2020 under Hospice care and in the arms of his loving daughters.



Gary was born in Staunton, Virginia in the verdant Shenandoah Valley on May 20, 1949 to Austin F. and Audrey M. (Hildebrand) Short. Gary enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and served in Vietnam, Cuba and Okinawa. Upon returning, he reacquainted himself with a cute red-head named Jayne Massey. Gary and Jayne married in 1972 and welcomed daughter Kelle later that year.



Gary enrolled in classes at Madison College (now James Madison University), and in 1975 became the first member of his family to graduate from college. Armed with a degree in Art and Geology, Gary ventured to the dry, hot desert of Arizona and in one fortuitous weekend, landed a job as a Geologist with Hecla Mine and a brand-new house in Casa Grande. With infant daughter Kara in tow, the young family embarked on a new adventure.



The mine closed a few years later and Gary fell into a new line of work in Non-Destructive Testing. This began a long and fascinating career investigating the structural integrity of anything made of steel or containing welds. With his business partner Larry Dolan, Gary formed Canyon State Inspection. From LearJets belonging to rock bands to missile systems, high rises and pipelines, Gary loved what he did and was always excited to see a crane dot the horizon and signal a new building. He was passionate about sharing his knowledge and mentored many young men who came to work for him.



Gary will be remembered by all who knew him as a smart, kind, generous and gregarious friend who loved to tell stories and laugh. His daughters will remember him as a loving and devoted dad who jumped at the chance to raise them after he and Jayne divorced in 1981. At a time when it was very rare for a father to have full custody of his young daughters, Gary bravely learned to use a curling iron, bake cookies, and sew on Girl Scout patches. To them, he was the very best dad in the world. Gary was a devoted son and consummate road tripper, traversing the country too many times to count to see his beloved mother, friends and extended Short family. He thoroughly enjoyed those trips- from the time he spent with people to taking in the ever changing landscape of the country he so loved.



Although Gary called Arizona home for 45 years, he dearly loved the time he spent at his mountain house at Quemado Lake, New Mexico, with his many cherished friends.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Blaine C. Short and Austin Neil Short. He is survived by daughters Kelle Sweeney (Seann) of Boise, Idaho; Kara Biagiotti (Michael) of Long Beach, California; brother John Mark Short (Robin) of Churchville, Virginia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and an uncle. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store