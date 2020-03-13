Services
Lindsey Funeral Homes
473 South Main Street
Harrisonburg, VA 228013608
(540) 434-7318
Gary W. Carter


1949 - 2020
Gary W. Carter Obituary
Gary W Carter

Staunton - Gary W. Carter, 70, of Staunton departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was born March 16, 1949 a son of the late Lennis C. and Hilda V. Jones Carter.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Earl Lee, Melvin, and Gene; two sisters, Delores H. Jones and Linda Murphy.

Gary is survived by a brother Daniel L. Carter of Harrisonburg; a sister, Adrian Carter of Richmond; a niece and two nephews; and a host of other relatives.

A special thanks to the staff at Envoy of Staunton, who provided care for him.

Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no formal service or visitation. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 355 Rio Drive W, Ste. 102, Charlottesville, Va 22901.

Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
