Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. "Skip" Potter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary W. "Skip" Potter Obituary
Gary W. "Skip" Potter

Staunton - Gary Wayne "Skip" Potter, 69, husband of Kimberly J. Potter, of 235 Forest Street, Staunton, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born December 11, 1949, in Staunton, a son of Herbert Hoover Potter and the late Retha Naomi Sutton Boswell.

Mr. Potter was a retired painter and was owner of "Potter and Sons".

He played music, was a good storyteller, loved to tell jokes, was a historian, and reader.

In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Melissa J. Fowler and Rebecca S. Potter; three sons, Nicholas J. Potter, William J. Potter, and Justin W. Potter; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by an aunt, Leonna Whitmer; and a sister, Rebecca Sue Doksa.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad and the Staunton Police Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.