|
|
Gary W. "Skip" Potter
Staunton - Gary Wayne "Skip" Potter, 69, husband of Kimberly J. Potter, of 235 Forest Street, Staunton, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born December 11, 1949, in Staunton, a son of Herbert Hoover Potter and the late Retha Naomi Sutton Boswell.
Mr. Potter was a retired painter and was owner of "Potter and Sons".
He played music, was a good storyteller, loved to tell jokes, was a historian, and reader.
In addition to his wife, family members include two daughters, Melissa J. Fowler and Rebecca S. Potter; three sons, Nicholas J. Potter, William J. Potter, and Justin W. Potter; 13 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by an aunt, Leonna Whitmer; and a sister, Rebecca Sue Doksa.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad and the Staunton Police Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019