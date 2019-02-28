|
Gene C. Sensabaugh
Middlebrook - Gene Calvin Sensabaugh of McKinley passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 in the same home in which he was born on May 21, 1926.
He was predeceased by his parents, David and Mary Dell Sensabaugh and by his brother, David W. Sensabaugh, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lucy P. Sensabaugh, and his two sons, James Weldon Sensabaugh (Barbara) of Crozier and Glenn Calvin Sensabaugh (Cindy) of Staunton; grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Katie, Andy and Jenny; great-grandchildren, Mason, Samantha, Killian, Irelyn, Mikey, Lucy, Lillian, and Iris.
Gene was proud to have served his country in the Army during World War II as a canine trainer and handler.
He was a faithful and lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served as council chairman, trustee, and Sunday school teacher.
He was a lifelong farmer in McKinley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Lance Braun. Burial will follow in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Denny Grimm, Walt Lupacino, Bill Arehart, Fred Novak, Bobby Gilbert, Barry Sensabaugh, Jeff Gordon, and Charlie Poole.
Honorary pallbearers will be Creed Collins, Stacy Coggin, Billy Poole, Evan Fix, Warren Aylor, Dennis Nelson, Donnie Clemmer, Lew Manhart, Dale Hungerford, Eddie Bartley, Robert Lotts, Roger Williams, Harold Law, Ann Heizer, Mac Bocock, and Mike Cupp.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Rob Marsh and his staff and also to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah and caregivers, Monique, Anje, Cindy and Cathy for their tender care and support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Building and Maintenance fund, c/o Kenny Craig, Treasurer, 1020 McKinley Road, Middlebrook, VA 24459.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019