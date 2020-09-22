1/
Gene S. Garber
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene S. Garber

Fishersville - Gene Saufley Garber, 88, husband of Betty Jo (Grove) Garber of New Brunswick Road, Fishersville, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Garber was born in New Hope, Virginia on November 17, 1931.

Gene was a member of the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church where he previously served as an elder. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service.

Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-two years is a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Cash and her husband Michael S. of Fishersville; a grandson, Ryan W. Munson and his wife Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Saint Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave by Reverend Jonathan A. Ytterock and Pastor Tim Munson.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482-0937 or the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved