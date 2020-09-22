Gene S. Garber
Fishersville - Gene Saufley Garber, 88, husband of Betty Jo (Grove) Garber of New Brunswick Road, Fishersville, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Garber was born in New Hope, Virginia on November 17, 1931.
Gene was a member of the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church where he previously served as an elder. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service.
Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-two years is a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Cash and her husband Michael S. of Fishersville; a grandson, Ryan W. Munson and his wife Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Saint Paul's Cemetery in Weyers Cave by Reverend Jonathan A. Ytterock and Pastor Tim Munson.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Virginia 24482-0937 or the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net