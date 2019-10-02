|
Geneva V. Wimer
Staunton - Geneva Vivian (Reid) Wimer, 87, widow of Charles C. Wimer of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Wimer was born in Flat Top, West Virginia on March 23, 1932 a daughter of the late Nancy Jane (McBride) Harvey and Isaac Reid.
Geneva was a member of Linden Height Baptist Church for over fifty-five years. She retired from Genesco after forty years of service, and was also employed several years at 7-Eleven, and Home Instead.
In addition to her parents and husband, Geneva was preceded in death by her step-father, William Jake Harvey; and a sister, Maxine Farley and her husband Earl.
Geneva is survived by her children, Dwayne Wimer and his wife Sheila, and Susan Dull; grandchildren, Brian and Charles Cason, Keith and Tyler Dull, Kyle Taylor, Matthew, Lauren, Josh, and Erica Wimer, Chris Wimer and his wife Becky, and Amanda Varner; thirteen great grand-children; sisters, Violet Martin, Mary Shumate and Wilda Shatley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton by Pastors Luke Smith and Dave Anderson.
Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Tracy Richmond, Eddie and Nicki Rodgerville, Bobby Sargent, Jeremy and Nathan Crosby.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Geneva's memory to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019