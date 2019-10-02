Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Wimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva V. Wimer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva V. Wimer Obituary
Geneva V. Wimer

Staunton - Geneva Vivian (Reid) Wimer, 87, widow of Charles C. Wimer of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Wimer was born in Flat Top, West Virginia on March 23, 1932 a daughter of the late Nancy Jane (McBride) Harvey and Isaac Reid.

Geneva was a member of Linden Height Baptist Church for over fifty-five years. She retired from Genesco after forty years of service, and was also employed several years at 7-Eleven, and Home Instead.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geneva was preceded in death by her step-father, William Jake Harvey; and a sister, Maxine Farley and her husband Earl.

Geneva is survived by her children, Dwayne Wimer and his wife Sheila, and Susan Dull; grandchildren, Brian and Charles Cason, Keith and Tyler Dull, Kyle Taylor, Matthew, Lauren, Josh, and Erica Wimer, Chris Wimer and his wife Becky, and Amanda Varner; thirteen great grand-children; sisters, Violet Martin, Mary Shumate and Wilda Shatley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Linden Heights Baptist Church in Staunton by Pastors Luke Smith and Dave Anderson.

Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro.

Active pallbearers will be Tracy Richmond, Eddie and Nicki Rodgerville, Bobby Sargent, Jeremy and Nathan Crosby.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Geneva's memory to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now