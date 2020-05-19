Services
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Friday, May 22, 2020
Thornrose Cemetery
Geneva W. Fridley Obituary
Geneva W. Fridley

Staunton - Geneva Jane (Wilcher) Fridley, 69, widow of Johnny Fridley of Staunton passed on to a better place Thursday May 14, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born April 23, 1951, in Staunton, a daughter of Melvin Wilcher and the late Elsie Jane (Claytor) Doyle and Emmett Doyle.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by Crossroads as a receptionist. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

In addition to her father, family members include two sons, Simon Fridley of Staunton and Jason Fridley of Elkton; two brothers, Bruce Doyle and his wife Sherry and Pat Wilcher and his wife Anita; four grandchildren, Taylor Butler, Chelsea, Sarah, and Braelynn Fridley; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dogs Gracie and Frisco.

Geneva enjoyed nature and sitting on her porch watching the deer and a little chipmunk that came to visit in the spring. She enjoyed watching the lightening bugs as it got dark along with feeding and watching the birds, especially Cardinals.

Geneva was constantly thinking of others and was known to create little arts and crafts for the people she was thinking about just to brighten their day with a smile.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Pastor George Etling. Due to the COVID-19 - Phase 1 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 people and we request that everyone wear a mask. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 19 to May 22, 2020
