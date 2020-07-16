George C. Allen



George C. Allen, 95 years, died at home in Waynesboro, surrounded by family on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gladys, and his children George and his wife Niki Robertson, Rebecca Lowrance and her husband Will Lowrance, Charlotte Douthit, Janice Schrecengost, and Margaret Allen, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard B. Allen and Charlotte S. Allen, his siblings, Daniel W. Allen, John H. Allen, Nancy Outten, Louise E. Whittlesey, Priscilla Allen, Barbara J. Allen, and Catherine A. Thompson.



George was born in Morgantown, WV. After graduating from Morgantown High School, he served in the US 7th Army during WWII under General Patton. He then returned to Morgantown WV to attend WV University and graduated with a BS in Animal Science Husbandry, and later received a MS in Agricultural Economics. George eventually settled in Fairfax, VA and was employed in the Economics Research Service of the USDA for 20 years. After retirement, he and Gladys settled in Waynesboro, VA in 1989.



George was active in the Presbyterian Church, most recently a member of Tinkling Springs in Fishersville. He volunteered extensively for various organizations, including Christian Housing, Blue Ridge Food Bank, and Meals on Wheels. George enjoyed spending time with family, meeting new people, being outdoors, camping, hiking, bird watching, square dancing and manicuring his lawn.



A private memorial with family is being planned for a later date.









