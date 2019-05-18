|
George C. Roller
Staunton - George Callender Roller, 81, widower of Anne (Jordan) Roller of Audubon Street, Staunton passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Roller was born in Winston Salem, North Carolina on October 17, 1937, a son of the late Harry Burgess, Sr. and Hattie Vera (Booze) Roller.
George was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and retired in April 1, 2003 from ASR as an engineer after twenty-seven years of service. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School, class of 1956, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and was an avid drag racer.
George's greatest joy was his granddaughters whom he cherished, loved unconditionally and supported in all their activities. He was a faithful family man who was loved dearly by his family and who would put his family's needs before his own.
In addition to his wife of sixty years and parents, George was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Burgess Roller, Jr.
Surviving is his son, Kenneth S. Roller and his wife Teresa of Staunton; a brother, Dr. John R. Roller and his wife Judy of Waynesboro; a sister, Virginia (Roller) Cummings and her husband Robert of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Mackenzie M. and Rebecca Anne "Annie" Roller; a brother-in-law, George D. Jordan and his wife, Sandra; a sister-in-law, Emma Jordan both of Staunton; and numerous special and devoted nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend Sarah Locke.
The family will receive friends following the service.
The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to George's longtime childhood friends, Jack and Jimmy Todd and Dan Barkhouser; caregivers, Kim and Tommy Craig, Michelle, Trish, and Lisa Ramsey; and the nursing staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contribution to the , 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 18 to May 21, 2019