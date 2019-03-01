|
|
George Franklin Bussey, Jr.
Waynesboro - George Franklin Bussey, Jr, died peacefully in the home of his nephew in Plainfield, NJ, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after battling cancer. He was 87.
George was born on November 26, 1931 in Montvale, VA, a son of the late George Franklin Bussey, Sr. and Clara Emma (Flora) Bussey. He graduated from Montvale High School in 1949 and soon thereafter joined the Army where he served with honor in the Korean War. He was married to the late Helen Callahan of Blue Ridge, VA and they had a son, the late Jamie Bussey.
George retired as an engineer from the Norfolk Southern Corporation in 1996. By moving freight safely for more than 30 years, he demonstrated his dedication to his employer and inspired his co-workers. His fascination with trains remained with him for the rest of his life.
One of his most-loved past times was the feeding of wildlife, especially birds. His fascination with birds grew into a collection of life-like bird carvings that he treasured. He shared this passion with his dear friend, Ms. Charlotte Tichenor of Staunton, VA.
George is survived by his nieces, Marilyn Bussey of Salem, VA, Kathy Grossman of Thornton, CO and Ginger Adams of Cleveland, NC. He is also survived by nephews, Robert Bussey of Montvale, VA, Mike Bayse of Kingwood, TX and Ben Bayse of Plainfield, NJ.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St, Waynesboro, VA.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Stuarts Draft.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in George's memory to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019