George J. Vames
Lynchburg - George J. Vames, 82, of Lynchburg passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Betty Nell Bugg Vames. Born October 19, 1936, in Staunton, he was the son of the late James K. Vames and the late Helen Contis Vames.
George was a retired engineer for Framatone, and served our country in the U.S. Navy. George was an avid pilot and flight instructor, where he taught many students in the Lynchburg area.
In addition to his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by one sister, Polly Oakley.
George is survived by his children, Amanda Simpson and her husband Glenn of Evington and Stephen Vames of Lynchburg; one sister, Joan Hicks and her husband Lt. Col. David Hicks of Ballston Spa, NY; one brother-in-law, Bud Oakley of Danville; three grandchildren, Colin Sheets, Chloe Simpson and Spencer Simpson.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, VA. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019