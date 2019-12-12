|
George V. Bernard
Staunton - George Vincent Bernard died on December 7, 2019 in Staunton, Virginia.
He was predeceased in 2009 by his beloved wife of 58 years, Anne Faw Bernard and his parents George Alexander Bernard and Rose Kolda Bernard.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Katherine Bernard Furr (Jackson) and Susan Faw Bernard, granddaughter Diana Bernard Furr and great grandson Alexander Jackson Furr.
Mr. Bernard was born on September 3, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served in World War II and The Korean Conflict. He continued in the Reserves after active duty.
Mr. Bernard graduated from Lynchburg College with a degree in business administration. He completed graduate studies at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
He began his teaching career as a high school government teacher and track coach in Falls Church, Virginia.
Following his teaching career he was an elementary school principal in Fairfax County. It was there he met his future wife of 58 years, Anne Wiley Faw at a faculty meeting.
Mr. Bernard was recruited into the publishing industry by Scott Foresman & Company. He directed operations in Virginia and was later appointed Director of Federal Relations. His responsibilities included lobbying on Capitol Hill for education and publishing initiatives.
Coming from a musical family in Cleveland, he was a professional trumpet player from the time he was in high school throughout much of his life. He played in a Big Band, The Vagabonds and The United States Coast Guard Service Band.
He served as a vestryman, an usher, a Sunday School teacher and occasionally played trumpet for Trinity Episcopal Church services and weddings. He was a member of The Rotary Club of Staunton since the early 1960's, The Forum Club and The National Press Club in Washington D.C.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at The Legacy, BrightView and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their care. They also thank private caregivers Rolando, Charrita, Ebony and Reba.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The University of Lynchburg, Trinity Episcopal Church or a .
The burial will be private. A memorial service and reception will be announced for a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019