|
|
George W. Newman, Jr.
Staunton - George William Newman, Jr. 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, on Monday, March 9, 2020 after which a Celebration of life will be held at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens with full Military rites.
The full obituary will be in the Sunday newspaper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020