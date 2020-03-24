|
|
George W. Newman, Jr.
Staunton - George William Newman, Jr. 62, son of Mrs. Thelma A. Newman and the late George William Thomas Stuart Newman Sr., Staunton, VA joined his father who had entered eternal rest on February 20, 2020, at the residence of his mother on March 3, 2020.
George Jr. was born on June 22, 1957, Staunton, Virginia. George, Jr. was a lifetime member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Staunton, Virginia, where he earned many awards in his Sunday School Classes. George, Jr., was employed by The Staunton Leader for several years as a paper boy later employed by McDonald's, Fiberspun and Coiner Parts, now Fisher Auto Parts.
He graduated from Buffalo Gap High School (Class of 1975) and drove Augusta County School buses during his Junior and Senior years. He enlisted in the United States Army and was assigned, motor transport operator. He earned Marksman and Sharp Shooter Awards. George, Jr. was honorably discharged from the Military in 1979.
George, Jr. fought bravely without complaints, serious illnesses for many years right up to the time, he began the journey, we all must face. His favorite saying to his mother was, "I'll Be Alright".
He was full of laughter, fun-loving, happy, and joyful, who never met a stranger. George Jr. is survived by his sister, Kathy Y. Newman whom he named at birth. Brother, Thomas K. Newman. One very special and only nephew, Tyler A.K. Newman. Aunts, Bernice Dandridge, Pacheco, California, Charlotte Gordon, Wilmington, Delaware, Thelma M. Newman, Oxford, North Carolina, Frances Newman, Garner North Carolina, one uncle, Francisco B. Newman Sr. Oxford, North Carolina. George, Jr. had a lot of cousins and friends. Walter Lewis was his driving companion. Two true friends, Ronnie Darcus and Roger Harden. George, Jr.'s "buddy" Caleb Harden. His former sister-in-law who continued to be like a sister, Evette Davenport. Adorable furry friends, Diva and Nikko.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 after which a Celebration of life will be held at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens with full Military rites.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020