Georgia Mae Hughes
Staunton - Georgia Mae Hughes, 86, of Staunton, died peacefully in her home with her son at her side on August 22nd.
Mom was born in Moffats Creek, VA to George William and Virginia Mae Hutchens on March 27, 1934. She moved to California in the early 70s where she eventually found work at the Federal Reserve Bank of Los Angeles. She began working in the janitorial department (scrubbing toilets, as she would say) and ended her career there on the control desk in the Check Reconciliation Department-an achievement of which she was quite proud. She retired from the bank in the early 90s and returned home to the Shenandoah Valley. Mom enjoyed reading, baking, jigsaw puzzles, Maker's Mark, and homegrown tomatoes (but not necessarily in that order). She loved to laugh and be silly, which always endeared her to children. She had a beautiful smile and a generous heart filled with love.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents mentioned above and her sisters: Minnie Elizabeth Morris and Ruth Jane Dedrick.
She is survived by her daughters (and their spouses): Judy Welcher (Jerry), Cynthia Barros, Selene Carr (Scott), and Anastasia Lawson (Steve); as well as her son-Nathaniel Hughes. Also surviving is Izzie (pictured above), her brother William Hugh Hutchens and his wife Barbara, many nieces and nephews; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Sincerest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah, as well as her longtime physician: Dr. Lisa Alleyne. A graveside service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a memorial gift, then Mom would have asked you to donate to your local rescue squad.
This beloved woman is now before the throne of Our Lord. Please offer a prayer for the repose of her soul. May she find peace in the unfathomable Love and Mercy of God, which endures forever.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.