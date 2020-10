Georgia Mae HughesStaunton - Georgia Mae Hughes, 86, of Staunton, died peacefully in her home with her son at her side on August 22nd.A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Sidney On Thursday, October 15th at 1:30. All are welcome to attend. Family and friends will gather at the Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Staunton following the service until 5:00.