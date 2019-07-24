|
|
Georgia Moore Bolt
Verona - Georgia Moore "Toots" Bolt, of 74 Cedar Hill Lane, Verona, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 peacefully at home with family giving praise and singing hymns. Georgia is now absent from her body, but present with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Bolt was born in West Hamlin (Lincoln County), West Virginia on August 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Zachary and Lina Moore. Georgia was preceded in death by her sisters, (Gladys "Sissie", Evelyn "Bug", Ladena "Denie", Romelda) and her brother, Howard "Bear", and her twin boys.
She was born in a log cabin, a coal miner's daughter, and was born again on April 5, 1959.
Georgia's great-grandmother was pioneer woman, Jenny Wiley (Jenny Wiley State Park, Kentucky). Her great uncle, George Webb, Jr. (Mountain preacher) gave sanctuary to family and friends during the Indian Removal Act and The Trail of Tears.
Georgia was a pioneer in her day. After graduating high school she and her sister, "Sissie" were the first female telegraph operators for the C & O Railroad and later the Virginian R.R. During her career at the railroad, she met her husband and later became a nurse at Western State Hospital in Staunton, Virginia. She eventually retired as Owner/Operator of Cedar Hill Nursing Home.
Georgia is survived by her sweetheart, husband of sixty-eight years, Rolofe "RD" Bolt; her sons, Gary D. Bolt of Troy and Scott E. Bolt and his wife Kitra of Verona; two granddaughters, Antha D. Smith and her husband Samuel, Kassi L. Sheets and her husband Aaron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A private graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Baptist Church Cemetery by Minister Scott E. Bolt.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Ruth Wheeler, and Margaret Alfin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
"Dear Christian Brethren, we are all homeless until we are present with the Lord."
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 24 to July 27, 2019