Georgia V. Martin



Staunton - Georgia V. (McRoberts) Martin, 93, widow of Joseph Paul Martin, Sr., formerly of Staunton, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Spring Hill, Florida. Georgia was born September 2, 1926, in Wythe County, VA (Ivanhoe Community), the youngest child of George W. and Maggie (Sawyers) McRoberts. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William C. and James Edgar McRoberts; three sisters: Mary King, Gertrude Wright and Ruby Martin; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Fletcher.



Georgia is survived by two daughters: Janet (Willie) Nichols of Bassett, VA, and Sharon (Ben) Mazur) of Weeki Wachee, FL; two sons: Joseph Paul Martin, Jr. (Sherry) of Staunton, and G. Thomas Martin (Mary Alice) of Delton, MI; seven grandchildren, Troy Wellington, Eric Wellington, Shane Fletcher, Jeremy Martin, Libby Martin, Joey Martin, and Chuck Moats; eight great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law: Kathryn McRoberts; many nieces and nephews; and her special family at Timber Pines Assisted Living in Spring Hill, FL.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, June 29, 2020, at Oak Lawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens Chapel, 1921 Shuterlee Mill Road, Staunton, VA. Visitation will start at 11:00 a.m. Buriel will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Georgia's name to: HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Boulevard, Hudson, FL 34667.









