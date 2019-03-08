Services
Gerald L. Moats

Staunton - Gerald Lee Moats, 70, husband of Justine Carter-Moats, of Staunton died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

To view the full obituary online or to send condolences to the family please go to www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
