Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
Geraldine Bright


1947 - 2019
Geraldine Bright Obituary
Geraldine Bright

Grottoes - Geraldine "Gerry" Marie Bright, 72, of Grottoes, went to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.

Gerry was born in Harrisonburg on January 7, 1947, a daughter of the late Margaret (Nutty) and Paul C. Mace.

She had worked for Genesco in Verona for 14.5 years, and later retired from Hershey Chocolate in 2004 after 20 years of service. She enjoyed watching Allie and Emma's softball games, family gatherings (especially the holidays with large dinners), and vacationing with her husband in Myrtle Beach for 38 years. She and her husband also enjoyed trips to Texas and numerous cruises. At home she enjoyed her flowers and reading.

On July 3, 1975, she was united in marriage to Gary Bright, who survives.

Gerry is also survived by two daughters, Tina Campbell and husband, Ned, of Greenville, and Lori Tuennermann and husband, Steve, of Middlebrook;brothers, Alvin P. Mace and wife, Donna, of Verona, and James C. Mace and wife, Sonja, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Allie and Emma Campbell, Michael Tuennermann and wife, MacKenzie, and Kelley Hartness and husband, Jared; great-granddaughter, Anna Hartness; numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, services will be private. The family will receive family and friends from 6 until 8 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, at the residence of Lori and Steve Tuennermann, 1042 Dutch Hollow Rd, Middlebrook, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441

Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019
