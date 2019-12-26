|
Geraldine Sweeney
Craigsville - Geraldine Marie Patton Sweeney, 81, of Craigsville, Virginia died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Craigsville, Virginia.
She was born January 18, 1938 in Hartstown, Pennsylvania, the son/daughter of the late James Scott Patton and Marie Elizabeth Livingston Patton.
Geraldine was employed as a CNA for many years.
She was a member of Goshen Baptist Church.
Geraldine is survived by her 4 daughters, Janet Sweeney, Karen Batton, Linda Hurin, Brenda Martin and life partner Cathy Haislett; grandchildren, Emily Benson and husband Joseph, Justin Batton and fiancé Aileen Hernandez, Shane Hurin and fiancé Fatema Bhagat, Breanna Hurin and fiancé Steven Sparrow, Michael Martin Jr. and girlfriend Christin Hall, Kayla Martin; great grandchildren, Easton Andrew Martin, Emmarie Faith Hall; and sisters, Elizabeth Geitgey and husband Richard of Ocala, Florida, Margaret Patton of Crown Point, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Ellis Sweeney.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Craigsville Funeral Home with Claudette Wilcher officiating. Interment will be in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Batton, Michael Martin, Jr., Shane Hurin, Joseph Benson, Matt Hagerman, and Ray Sweeney.
The family will receive friends half an hour before the services.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019