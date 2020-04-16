|
|
Gilbert Johns
Staunton - Gilbert Johns, 89, of Staunton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 4, 1930 in Amherst County, Virginia, son of the late Ginnis and Bertha Johns.
Prior to retirement, Gilbert was employed by the Sta-Dri Company in Maryland with 48 years of service.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed country music, camping, gardening, and his puppy dog, Molye Jo.
Family members include three children, Brenda, Karen, and Gilbert L. Johns, all of Maryland, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by Mike Fields, Jay Fields, Tony Cash, Jason McClelland, and Brion and Wanda Ganson.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Rawleigh, Julian, Norvell, Andy, and Joshua; a sister, Violet; longtime companion, Vivian M. Anthony; and also Cheri Jarvis and Kevin Fields.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Friends may view at the Henry Funeral Home from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020