Gladys Irene Slone Workman,
McGaheysville - Gladys Irene Slone Workman, 89, of McGaheysville, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Mrs. Workman was born in Softshell, Kentucky on August 5, 1930, next-to-the-youngest of ten children. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Sarah Triplett Slone. Her father Marion was a Knott County School Superintendent and Teacher and her mother Sarah was Postmaster of Softshell, Kentucky.
Gladys graduated from High School at age 16 and attended Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. She received her Teaching Certificate after college and was assigned a Teaching position at the one-room School House in Soft Shell, Kentucky, near her home. She taught grades 1 through 8 there until 1949.
She moved to Newport News, Virginia in 1949 to teach Elementary School in the Hampton School System, Hampton, Virginia. While in Hampton, Gladys met and married the late Harold Joseph Workman. They were married on December 31, 1951, and remained married 47 years until his death, on July 14, 1998. They lived together in Atlanta GA, Charlottesville VA, Culpeper VA, and Staunton VA, before finally settling in McGaheysville, VA in 1961.
Gladys had four children and worked as a licensed Hair Beautician from her home, until 1968. She then returned to Teaching as an Instructor and Librarian at both Montevideo High and Intermediate Schools. She retired from the Rockingham County School System after 20 years.
Gladys (and Harold) were founding members of the First Baptist Church, Elkton, Virginia (1967) where Gladys led the Sunday singing and directed the Choir. They were active members of Cornerstone Church at the time of Harold's passing. She continued to worship at Cornerstone until her health prevented otherwise. Gladys was committed to and loved her Savior.
She enjoyed several hobbies during her lifetime that included modeling, designing clothing and sewing, dancing, playing piano, singing, gardening and antiques. Most of all though, she loved being a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
Gladys moved from her home in McGaheysville, Virginia to Willow Estates Retirement Home, Harrisonburg, Virginia in September 2015.
Gladys is survived by one sister, Lovenia Slone Combs, age 95. She was preceded in death by eight siblings that include Lawrence Slone, Amy Jean Slone Martin, Elmo Slone, Christopher Columbus Slone, Herma Slone, Ralph Waldo Slone, Verna Mae Slone Bryant and James Denver Slone.
Gladys is also survived by four children that include two daughters, Sara Helen Workman Wilkerson and husband Edward Wilkerson of Grottoes, VA and Rena Workman Sipe and husband Timothy Sipe of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and two sons, Timothy Harold Workman of McGaheysville, VA and Joseph "Jay" Marion Workman and wife Becky Workman of Cameron, NC.
She was the Grandmother of seven that include Joseph Addison Workman and wife Abigail Joy Workman of Annandale, VA; Sarah Elizabeth Workman of Wilmington, NC; Kelsey Sipe Cooper and husband Thaddeaus Levi Cooper of Jeffersonton, VA; Sara Kathryn Irene Wilkerson of Virginia Beach, VA; Ethan Slone Workman of Wilmington, NC; and William Andrew Workman and Daniel Paul Workman both of Cameron, NC.
She was the Great-grandmother of four that include Isabella Joie Workman, Joseph Winslow Workman, Sebastian Asaph Workman, all of Annandale, VA and Jackson Levi Cooper of Jeffersonton, VA.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Kevin Strite officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the service.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be encouraged to wear a face covering.
Flowers may be sent to the Kyger Funeral Home, Elkton, Virginia.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2020