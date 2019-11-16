|
|
Gladys M. Hailey
Staunton - Gladys Marie Pultz Hailey, 90, of Staunton, went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Gladys was born on August 8, 1929, in Cornwall, Rockbridge County, Virginia, and was the youngest child of the late David and Lina (Mason) Pultz. She was a member of Lincoln Avenue Pentecostal Holiness Church, and later attended Victory Worship Center. She retired from Hollister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Ellen Bennett, Mae Belle Lilley, Clara Clark, Luetta Floyd, Effie Mays, Walter Pultz, Catherine Hanna, six siblings who died in infancy, and one grandson, David T. Hailey.
Surviving family members include her children: Marilyn McNamara, Lina Smith & husband Greg, and David Hailey & fiance, Stephanie Mills; grandchildren: Marlo Rankin & husband Richard, Joel Smith, Rachel Liskey & husband Jason, Derek Hailey; great-grandchildren: Spencer Eckert, Nathaniel Eckert, Nicole T. Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly and held close to her heart.
Gladys was a warm, kind, and generous woman of great faith who loved her family and friends. She loved spending time with them, sitting on her front porch, and reading her Bible and other books. She always put everyone else before herself and was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. We will hold onto our precious memories of her until we meet again.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening, November 18, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with Pastors Ray Eppard, Terry Kent, and Clay Sterrett officiating. Following the service, her body will be laid to rest beside her mother and father at Augusta Memorial Park in Fishersville.
Pallbearers will be Joel Smith, Spencer Eckert, Nathaniel Eckert, Jason Liskey, Walter Pultz, Gary Pultz, Darren Pultz and Samuel Bennett, Jr.
Memorial donations may be sent to Grace Christian School, 19 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401, or Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton, VA 24401.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Christopher Heck and the sweet CNA's, nurses and staff at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab who have cared for her during this past year. We would also like to thank Shelby Noel and the Hospice of the Shenandoah for their compassion and care over the past couple of months.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019