Gladys N. Showalter
Staunton - Gladys May (Newlen) Showalter, 90, widow of Claude Wilson Showalter, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 18, 1929 in Staunton, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Annabell (Crawford) Newlen.
Gladys retired in 1984 as Operations Officer from First American Bank.
She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was actively involved in many activities and organizations. She was blessed to participate in four mission trips - Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nome, Alaska.
Family includes her sister, Thelma Sheets of Staunton; three nieces and six nephews; and many dear and special friends who brought so much pleasure and enrichment to her life.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois N. Roberts and her brothers, Carlton D. Newlen, Melvin C. Newlen, and James E. Newlen.
A Celebration of Gladys' Life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church by the Revs. Wade Munford and Norman Ramsey. Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be her nephews, Gary D. Newlen, Mark G. Newlen, David Bruce Newlen, James Scott Newlen, Larry Roberts, Steven Roberts, Jessie Lee Douglass, and David VanHoozier.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Fellowship Sunday School Class of St. Paul's UMC.
Arrangements were entrusted to Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 2000 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020