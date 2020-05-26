|
Gladys R. Hayes
Staunton - Gladys Corine (Rowe) Hayes, 97, widow of David W. Hayes, and formerly of Greenville, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Brookdale surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 2, 1922, a daughter of the late James O. and Lilian (Conner) Rowe.
Mrs. Hayes was a homemaker her entire life and was a mother to all.
She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft, VA.
She is survived by three sons; David W."Athlete" Hayes and fiancée, Mary Tyree, Steven R. Hayes and wife, Elizabeth, and Jeffrey K. Hayes and wife, Melody; a daughter, Judy Ann Landes and husband Carl; one sister-in-law, Betty Rowe; four grandchildren, Don Gibson, Jessica Lotts, Sarah Hoffman, and Jamie Hayes and four great-grandchildren, Gary Gibson, LoganMae Lotts , Hayden and Darren Humphries, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Guy, Ellsworth, Russell, James and Marvin Rowe and four sisters; Viola Balser, Geneva Grove, Catherine Balser, and Mary Ellen Showalter.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at the Henry Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 - Phase 1 guidelines, there will be a limit of 10 people at a time and we request that everyone wear a mask.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Shenandoah especially Robin, Christina, and Kathy and the nurses and staff at Brookdale.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 26 to May 29, 2020