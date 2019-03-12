|
|
Gladys Ramsey
Raphine - Gladys E. Ramsey, 95, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on May 22, 1923, to the late Dabney and Blanner (Hite) Ramsey.
Ms. Ramsey retired after 44 years of service from DuPont and was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church in Steeles Tavern.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Douglas and Wilford Ramsey, Mary Wallace Snead, Katherine Ramsey, Louise Ramsey and Jo Ann Spitler.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Martha Ramsey; a number of nieces and nephews, a special great niece, Dabney Ann Lunsford, who kept a close check on her Aunt Gladys; an "adopted" daughter, Diane Moore who lovingly cared for "Ms. Gladys" for the past eight months.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, Steeles Tavern with The Rev. Olivia Haney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be D.C. Ramsey, Doug Ramsey, Mark Ramsey, Tony Ramsey, John Lunsford, Justin Ramsey and Cole Ramsey.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lynn Moore and his staff for their care for many years, as well as neighbors Luther and Sandy Reese whose care allowed Gladys to remain in her home.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 8, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019