Glendon E. Cash
Greenville - Glendon "Kessy" Eugene Cash of Greenville, VA passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Kessy was born in Waynesboro, VA on November 7, 1960. He was a graduate of Riverheads High School and served as a fleet sailor in the United States Navy. On June 15, 1986, he married Robin Nadine Ruleman, and they raised a daughter, Kayla.
Kessy was an industrial welder at McQuay, now Daikin, in Verona, VA for more than 25 years, known for his efficiency on the job and skilled cuts and bonds. He was an athlete, race car driver, naturally gifted artist, and lover of good food and drink.
Kessy was a life-long blood donor. In 2017, Kessy battled and conquered esophageal cancer through chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery and had lived cancer-free since.
Kessy was preceded in death by his father, Leon "Bobby," and an infant daughter, Katelyn. He is survived by his mother Glenna, of Greenville; his wife Robin, of Greenville; his daughter Kayla, of Somerville, MA; his brother Leon and sister-in-law Tammy, of Greenville; and two close friends Rennie Ware and "Otto" Harris, as well as several special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Reverend Jim Bollinger.
Active pallbearers will be Leon Cash, Michael Cash, Tom Doyle, Mitch Peeling, Rennie Ware, and "Otto" Harris.
The family will receive friends at their residence in Greenville for an outdoor celebration of Kessy's life following services on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Staunton/ Waynesboro/Augusta Unit, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 or to the charity of one's choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.