Glenn Edwin Brooks
Spottswood - Glenn Edwin Brooks, 80, husband of Martha (Chittum) Brooks, of 163 Newport Road, Spottswood, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab.
Mr. Brooks was born on July 11, 1939 in Augusta County, a son of the late Charles Howard and Frances (Lotts) Brooks.
Mr. Brooks was an active member of Old Providence ARP Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon. He was a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard and was retired from Lofton Corporation. Edwin enjoyed singing and he sang with numerous Gospel Groups.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Kennan "Kenny" Brooks.
He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 57 years, is a son, Jim E. Brooks and his wife Candy of Greenville; a grandson, Matt C. Brooks and his wife Casey; a great-grandson, Owen B. Brooks; and two nieces.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Old Providence ARP Church Cemetery by Rev. Patrick Malphrus.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Old Providence ARP Church, C/O Mrs. Kay Buchanan, 879 Dutch Hollow Road, Middlebrook, Virginia 24459.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.