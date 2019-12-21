Services
Glenn F. Fitzgerald Sr.


1957 - 2019
Glenn F. Fitzgerald Sr. Obituary
Glenn F. Fitzgerald, Sr.

Staunton - Glenn Franklin Fitzgerald, Sr., 62, husband of Debra Kay Fitzgerald passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. Fitzgerald was born in Staunton, Virginia on September 1, 1957, a son of the late Alvin Finley, Sr. and Phyllis Temple (Newman) Fitzgerald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five daughters, Samantha Lambert, Lucinda Small, Rachael Stogdale, Sarah Aguilar, and Heather Orebaugh; three sons, Frankie Fitzgerald, Jr., Jeff Small, and Kevin Small; four sisters, Valda Long, Paula Shiley, Janice Rodenbo, and Alvina Fitzgerald; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019
