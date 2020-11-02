1/
Glenn H. Crummett Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn H. Crummett, Jr.

Mt. Sidney - Glenn H. Crummett, Jr., 76, of Mt. Sidney, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

He was born in Staunton, Virginia, on July 31, 1944. He married Debbie McLaughlin in 1977 and together they owned Cool Breeze Stables, LLC. He also had a long career with B&S Contracting and Blackrock Construction.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Crummett, Sr. and Leona Simmons Crummett. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and children, Melissa Calixto and husband, Marco (deceased), Kristan Dollar and husband, Resinol and Andrew Crummett and wife, Valerie. He was a proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Abbie Andes, Jimmy Crummett, Margaret Chrisman, Carol Johnson and Billy Crummett; and other special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 4 from noon to 6:00 at their home, 273 Salem Church Rd., Mt. Sidney, Virginia and a Celebration of Life will be held at the same location on Thursday, November 5 at 1:00.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved