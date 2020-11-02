Glenn H. Crummett, Jr.



Mt. Sidney - Glenn H. Crummett, Jr., 76, of Mt. Sidney, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.



He was born in Staunton, Virginia, on July 31, 1944. He married Debbie McLaughlin in 1977 and together they owned Cool Breeze Stables, LLC. He also had a long career with B&S Contracting and Blackrock Construction.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Crummett, Sr. and Leona Simmons Crummett. He is survived by his wife, Debbie and children, Melissa Calixto and husband, Marco (deceased), Kristan Dollar and husband, Resinol and Andrew Crummett and wife, Valerie. He was a proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Abbie Andes, Jimmy Crummett, Margaret Chrisman, Carol Johnson and Billy Crummett; and other special nieces and nephews.



The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, November 4 from noon to 6:00 at their home, 273 Salem Church Rd., Mt. Sidney, Virginia and a Celebration of Life will be held at the same location on Thursday, November 5 at 1:00.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store