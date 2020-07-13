Glenn T. Harris
Staunton - Glenn Thomas Harris, 79, husband of Grace (Anderson) Harris, of 100 Robinhood Road, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Augusta Health, Fishersville.
He was born March 3, 1941, in Staunton, a son of the late John Wallace, Sr., and Louise Katherin (Rohr) Harris.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Design Electric with over 16 years of service.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a life member of the NRA.
He was an avid hunter and lived for the outdoors.
He was a very peaceful and caring man who loved his family and friends,
In addition to his wife, family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Pamela Harris of Forest, a daughter-in-law, Maxine Harris of Crimora, and Dwayne and Tina Harris of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Nichola and Dustin Dow, Ryan Harris, Kevin and Sarah Nessar, and Briane and Logan Humphreys; numerous special nieces, nephews, and cousins; special foster children, Cindy Whetzel VanFossen and Benjamin Ferguson; and a special dog, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Harris; siblings, Evelyn Gordon, John Harris, Betty Bosserman, Bobby Harris, JoAnn Bailey, and Becky Wilberger; a special foster son, Dickie Lee Whetzel, and his best friend and hunting partner, Ernie Massie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow.
Memorials may be made to the Virginia DWR, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228 or to the Hunters For the Hungry, P.O. Box 304, Big Island, VA 24526.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.