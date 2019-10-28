|
Glenna Lucille Meade
Verona - Glenna Lucille (Estep) Meade, 89, widow of Robert Carroll Meade, of Verona, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
She was born June 24, 1930 in Washington County, a daughter of the late Edward R. and Ada Mae (Wolford) Estep.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Meade was co-owner of Meade Trucking, Inc.
Glenna enjoyed gardening, passionately reading her Bible, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Family members include a son and a daughter-in-law, O. Randall and Tammy Meade; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Meade Bean and Wesley and Teresa Meade Sutler and Randy; two brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Betty Estep and Earl Estep; a brother-in-law, E.J. Meade; two sisters, Virginia Booher and Shirley McCallahan; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Garry Dean Meade; a brother, Dewey Lee Estep; a sister, Mary Lois McCracken; and a granddaughter, Latosha Renee Earhart.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Pastor Jimmy Kite. There will be no public viewing or visitation.
The family would like to thank the Shenandoah House of Augusta Health and encourage memorial contributions be made to them, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019