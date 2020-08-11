1/
Glenna May (Shaver) Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenna May (Shaver) Powers

Waynesboro - Glenna May (Shaver) Powers, 95, a former resident of New Hope, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

A daughter of the late John Leslie Shaver and Sallie May (Crowe) Shaver. She was born September 26, 1924 near Keezletown, Virginia. At the age of 12 her family moved to a farm near New Hope. She graduated from New Hope High School and Dunsmore Business School. She worked for the National Weather Bureau in Washington DC then later worked at Virginia National Bank in Waynesboro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deane Fishburne Powers and brothers Fred Shaver and Keith Shaver.

Survivors include her daughter, Joan Collins and her husband Nick of Churchville ; son, Burnie Powers and his wife Carol of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Katie Basmajian, Emily McCarthy, Nicholas Collins, Anna Collins and Kyle Powers; great-grandchildren, Kaela Basmajian, Zoe Basmajian, Dean McCarthy, and Finley Collins.

A thank you to special caregivers Caroline Robinson and Charline Robinson. They hold a special place in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Oak Lawn Cemetery at New Hope United Methodist Church in New Hope, officiated by Rev. Mike Reaves. The family requests those who attend wear face masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to the New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved