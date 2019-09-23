|
|
Gloria J. Thompson
Staunton - Gloria Jane Thompson, 74, of Staunton, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Thompson was born on August 1, 1945 in Waynesboro, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lurty Guy and Lillian Grey (McLaughlin) Pleasants.
Gloria was a homemaker, a loving and strong Mother, and had a tight knit family. She was a selfless person who always thought of others before herself.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene S. Arehart; second husband, Bobby L. Thompson; and a sister, Bonnie Miller.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Arehart and his wife, Debbie, Tony Arehart and his wife, Lorraine, Nathan Arehart and his fiancée Michelle, and Ashley Xavier Thompson and his wife Amanda; five grandchildren, Bryanna Arehart, Hunter Arehart, Amber Arehart, Alex Thompson, and Adam Thompson; and a sister Beverly Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence of Kevin and Debbie Arehart, 228 Moffett Branch Road, Churchville.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor David Chappell.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019