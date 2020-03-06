|
|
Gloria Jean Campbell
Stuarts Draft - Gloria Jean (Riddle) Campbell, 79, widow of John Lee Campbell, of Stuarts Draft, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born May 29, 1940 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Carl and Ann (Hite) Riddle.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Western State Hospital as a nurse.
Family members include four daughters, Sandy Rexrode (Jeff), Sherri Nguyen (Tai), Donna Ham (Lee), and Susanne Roadcap (Daryl); a son, Brian Campbell (Jenny); a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Eddie Hartman; 14 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a special lady, Tabby Cox; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Darlene M. Clark and a sister, Judy Via.
Services will be conducted at a later date.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020