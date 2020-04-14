|
GOLDIE L. LOVING
Staunton - Goldie Rebecca (Loan) Loving, 76, widow of James Loving of Staunton, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at King's Daughters Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born August 17, 1943, in Bath County, a daughter of the late Crawford A. and Della (May) Loan.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Loving was employed by Staunton Steam Laundry.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Luckado.
Family members include two sons, Kenny and Tracy Lindsay; two sisters; seven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020