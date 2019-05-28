|
|
Goldie Stokes Cox
Staunton - Goldie Stokes Cox, 84, went to be with God on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Linda in Staunton, Virginia.
Mrs. Cox was born in the Estaline Valley (Craigsville) on July 18, 1934, the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Gussie (Carroll) Stokes.
Goldie was a 1952 graduate of Craigsville High School. She retired from Western State after thirty-four years as an aide, she took early retirement but eventually returned to work on the skilled unit at Kings Daughter Hospital. Goldie enjoyed family, many friends, church, traveling and "The Golden Girls".
Surviving are five children, Linda Thompson of Staunton, Johnnie Cox of Raphine, Jimmie Cox and his wife Beverly of Mt. Solon, Billy Cox and his wife B.J. of Staunton, and Pam Cox of Craigsville; eight grandchildren, Nick and Adam Thompson, Krystal Stuples, and Steve, Scott, Kelly, Jenn and Travis Cox; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Trinady, Walker, Carter, Abby, Lilly, Mackenzie, Aiden, Logan, Christopher, Benjamin, Matthew, Avery, Addison, Reagan, Peyton, Hannah, Carry, Brice, Alex, Gilbert (deceased), Haley, and Kathleen; a special niece, Donna Harris; and many other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, and other times at the home of her daughter, Linda, 920 Springhill Road, Staunton, Virginia.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by the Pastor George Etling.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Jerusalem Chapel Church, 935 Jerusalem Chapel Road, Churchville, Virginia 24421.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2019