Gordon A. Wright
Waynesboro - Gordon Allen Wright, 87, a resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A son of the late Christopher and Lois (Dickerson) Wright, he was born August 1, 1931 in Waynesboro, VA.
He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Wright retired from Klann Organ Builders, after 47 years as a tool and die maker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sons, Gerald Christopher "Tim" Wright and Jeff Wright; and 2 sisters, Margaret Anstine and Sevina Claytor (Nootz).
Surviving are his wife, Virginia E. Wright; children, Rev. Dr. Gordon Wright, Jr. and wife Judi, Ester Roller and husband Rev. Roger Roller, Linda Major and husband Eddie, Cathy McDaniel and husband T.C., Joyce Dofflemyer and husband Quinn; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lorene "Lody" Serrett, and Delores Griffey.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Gordon A. Wright, Jr. and Rev. Roger Roller. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Memorial Garden Fund of Blue Ridge Chapel Church of the Brethren, 19 Browns Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980-8915.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences online with the family are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
