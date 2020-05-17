|
|
Gordon L. Harper
Staunton - Gordon Lewis Harper, 84, widower of Goldie Mae (Simmons) Harper, of Craigmont Road died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on January 22, 1936 in Staunton, a son of the late Charles Thomas and Beula Virginia (DePriest) Harper.
Mr. Harper was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. He was a diesel mechanic for Morton Frozen Foods for 32 years. He loved hunting and NASCAR, but most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Daryl Harper (Connie) and Warren Harper (Thelma); a daughter, Rebecca Wagner (Michael); five grandchildren, Ariel Harper, Ryan Harper (Molly), Shawn Harper (Rachel), Ginger Patterson (Tyler), Christopher Wagner (Felicia) a sister, Amelia Mess; two brothers-in-law, Clyde Ralston and Samuel Lunsford; and a special friend, Jane Kennan.
In addition to his spouse, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Ralston and Sharon Lunsford.
All services will be private for family members.
The family wishes to express a very special thanks to all the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Mary Fletcher, for their loving service.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 17 to May 20, 2020