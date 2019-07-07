Services
Grace Mae (Arbaugh) Boas


1934 - 2019
Grace Mae (Arbaugh) Boas Obituary
Grace Mae (Arbaugh) Boas

Staunton - Grace Mae (Arbaugh) Boas, 84, wife of Edward Boas, Jr., of Old Greenville Road, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Boas was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on October 12, 1934 a daughter of the late Clarence Phillip and Grace (Bomberger) Arbaugh.

Grace was a faithful member of Middlebrook Church of God, and she enjoyed gardening.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years is a daughter, Linda Marie Boas of, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; two brothers, John J. Arbaugh and his wife Miriam of Stuarts Draft and Phillip M. Arbaugh and his wife Arlene of New Providence, Pennsylvania; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Larry Strickler.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Burial will be private in the Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity, 434 Richmond Ave.

Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 7 to July 10, 2019
