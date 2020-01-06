|
|
Grace S. Kurtz
Staunton - Grace Ann Sanger Kurtz, 90, of Staunton passed away at her residence on Saturday January 4, 2020, after a long illness. Grace was born the second of three children to Mary Violet Sheets Sanger and Walter Rogers Sanger.
Grace is survived by a son Jeffery Kurtz and wife Melisa. A brother Walter Calvin Sanger of Chesterfield Va. Grace is also survived by 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by parents Violet and Walter Sanger and Step-Mother Floy Blackwell Sanger. One son Gary Wayne Kurtz and one brother D. Conrad L. Sanger.
Grace was retired from American Safety Razor Company with over 36 years of service. She always had a loving heart and would help family when needed. To all that knew and loved her, she was always known Grandma Kurtz.
Would like to give a special loving thanks to granddaughter Shannon and Ashley and Krista great granddaughters who she lived with and took such excellent care of her throughout her illness over the past several years.
Thanks to the staff and nurses of Shenandoah Hospice for their assistance over the past few weeks.
A private service will be conducted at the grave site.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020