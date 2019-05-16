|
|
Gregory A. Warnock
Fort Defiance - Greg Warnock, 66, peacefully made his transition Sunday May 12th 2019. Greg was born in Portland, Indiana. An adventure in the mountains and valleys of Virginia enticed him into making the Shenandoah Valley his home. Greg graduated from James Madison University and practiced as a CPA.
Among his favorite pastimes were traveling, flying his Aeronca Champ, restoring Old Town canoes, driving buggy horses and restoring his mountain home and log cabin in Highland County.
Greg is survived by his wife Karen, son and daughter-in-law, Micah and Melissa Warnock and their daughter. He is also survived by two grandchildren of his deceased son Nathan Warnock.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge - Greg Warnock Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 815 Staunton, VA 24402 or online at www.cfcbr.org.
A gathering to celebrate Greg's life will be held Friday, June 21st 2019 at 6:00PM at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2019