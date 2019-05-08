Services
Grey Harrison Puckett Jr.


Grey Harrison Puckett, Jr.

Fishersville - Grey Harrison Puckett, Jr., 53, husband of Beverly (Bryant) Puckett of 103 Farm Draft Lane, Fishersville passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

"Puckett" was born on March 2, 1966 in Manassas, Virginia, the son of the late Grey Harrison, Sr. and Wilsie (Harvey) Puckett.

Grey was owner and operator of Puckett & Associates, Incorporated and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a member of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, "grilling", and going to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Warren C. Barlow, Jr.

Surviving in addition to his wife of five years, are two sons, Greyson J. Puckett of Winchester, and Hunter C. Puckett and his wife Erika of Staunton; a sister, Debbie B. Sigmon and her husband Steve of Scottsville; and a precious grandbaby, Harper Rowen "Ann" Puckett.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Billy Coffey.

Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2019
