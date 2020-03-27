|
GUY M WAGGIE
Staunton - Guy Meredith Waggie, 78, of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 9, 1941, in Craigsville, a son of the late James Lewis and Mary Ellen (McCutheon) Waggie.
Mr. Waggie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was employed and retired from Elliott Chevrolet with 35 years of service.
He loved hunting, NASCAR, and watching football on TV.
He was preceded in death by a special set of foster parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Jones and a brother, Roger E. Waggie.
Family members include sisters, Margaret W. Early (Annie) and husband, Dan Early of Stuarts Draft, Ellen D. McClanahan of Craigsville, a half-sister, Janice E. Gray of Richmond; a brother, James F. Waggie and wife, Florence of Chesterfield; a foster brother, Jay Jones of Kingsport, Tennessee; a foster sister, Carolyn Bosher of Mechanicsburg; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Danny Goodson, Audie Griffith, Danny Griffith, Jeff Armstrong, Glenn Wood, and William Elliott.
A private graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Russell Heinreich.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020