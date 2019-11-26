|
|
Gwendolyn E Spitzer
Staunton - Gwendolyn Elaine (Early) Spitzer, 92, widow of Arthur Dewey Spitzer, of 16 Hamrick Street, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at her daughter's residence.
She was born October 17, 1927, in Weyers Cave, a daughter of the late Ray Benjamin and Thelma Pauline (Hawkins) Early.
She was an active member of Staunton Church of the Brethren.
Gwendolyn was a babysitter for over 30 years.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Darrell, Verlyn, and Garnett Early; two sisters, LaVerne Sowers and Carolyn Swecker; a son-in-law, Larry D. Sambrook; three brothers-in-law, William Stuart, Don Kauffman, and Howard Sayre; and a special friend, Jane Jones.
Family members include a two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen D. and Cynthia C. Spitzer and Keith and Vickie R. Spitzer all of Staunton; a daughter, Karen S. Sambrook of Staunton; three sisters, Wilma Lee Stuart, Mildred Kauffman, and Thelma Hope Sayre; six grandchildren, Tracy L. Elkins and husband, Eric, Jeramy K. Spitzer and wife, Karen, Beth Moyer and fiancé', Tom Knott, Brian B . Spitzer and partner, Tyler Rhodes, Aaron K. Spitzer, and Ryan K. Spitzer; six great grandchildren, Courtney Adkins and husband, Alex, Macon "Alex" Moyer, Elainah Elkins, Joshua, Kaitlyn and Ayden Spitzer; a great, great granddaughter, Evelyn Adkins; and a special almost son, Dennis Masincup.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, in the Staunton Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Scott L. Duffey. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Jeramy, Aaron, Ryan, and Brian Spitzer, Macon "Alex" Moyer, and Eric Elkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sunshine Class of Staunton Church of the Brethren, Dennis Masincup, and Richard and Brenda Powell.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Friday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Staunton Church of the Brethren, 1615 North Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019