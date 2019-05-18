|
Gwendolyn Elroy Walsh
Staunton - Gwendolyn Elroy Walsh, 94, of Staunton, VA passed away May 4, 2019 in Phoenixville, PA. Born in Cambridge, MA on March 19, 1925, Gwen was the daughter of the late Chesley and Elizabeth Furey Elroy.
Raised in Waltham and Belmont, Gwen graduated from the Bouve-Boston School, part of Tufts University. After teaching at Abbott Academy in Andover, MA, Gwen moved to San Francisco, CA, where she taught at the Katherine Delmar Burke School. She married Douglas Walsh in September of 1950 and soon started a family, welcoming Kevin and Robyn to the world. In the summer of 1962, Gwen, her parents (Libby and Daddy Chet), and the kids moved to Staunton, VA. Gwen taught dance and physical education and coached the fencing team at Mary Baldwin College. She completed her master's degree at the University of Virginia in 1967 and continued teaching until her retirement in 1990.
Gwen loved the arts, serving as choreographer and costumer for many local theater productions. She enjoyed painting and was an avid photographer, doing much of her own processing in a basement darkroom. She and several friends founded Staunton Puppets, making their own marionettes and performing for local schools and events all over the Shenandoah Valley.
Gwen also loved to travel, taking several trips to Europe and Japan to visit family and friends. She welcomed many foreign students and teachers into her house on East Beverley, serving as a home away from home for them all. She took great joy in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, always going to concerts and games with her camera and her ever-present smile.
Gwen is survived by her two children, Kevin Walsh (Christine Appl-Walsh) and Robyn McNeil (Timothy); her four grandchildren, Daniel Walsh (Lindsey), Beverly Walsh, Michael McNeil (Manni) and Matthew McNeil and her two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Corinne McNeil. Gwen is predeceased by her brother Chesley "Sunny" Elroy and her sister Elizabeth Elroy Hardy.
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton, VA. If you would like to contribute photos or anecdotes for the memorial, please send them to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gwen's memory, Specify the Gwen Walsh Memorial Scholarship for the Arts at Mary Baldwin University, marybaldwin.edu/give.
